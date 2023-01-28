‘Not yet in panic mode but watchful’, top banks respond to Hindenburg on Adani

‘Not yet in panic mode but watchful’, top banks respond to Hindenburg on Adani3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 10:12 AM IST
India's top banks say Adani exposure within RBI limits but remain watchful after Hindenburg Report washed away ₹4 lakh crore were washed from Adani account in 2 days.
Day after over ₹4 lakh crore were washed from Adani account with ripple effect on bank stocks over allegations made by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research India's top banks say they are watchful but claim there is nothing alarming as of now.
