‘Not yet in panic mode but watchful’, top banks respond to Hindenburg on Adani

"There is nothing alarming about our Adani exposure and we don't have any concerns as of now," Dinesh Kumar Khara, chairman of country's largest lender State Bank of India, told Reuters. The Chairman confirmed that the group has not raised any funding from SBI recently, however, the bank will be 'prudent' on any such requests in the future. It has reached out to the company for clarification and the board will take any decision on the bank's exposure to the group only after that, the Reuters quoted an official saying .

