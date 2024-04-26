Should same candidates be barred, re-polling take place if NOTA gets maximum votes? SC seeks EC response
A plea filed in the Supreme Court sought a direction that an election must be declared as “null and void” if maximum votes from the constituency are polled for NOTA.
The Supreme Court sought a response from the Elections Commission of India (ECI) on a petition seeking re-polling in areas where the maximum number of people in a constituency choose the 'None Of The Above' (NOTA) option.
