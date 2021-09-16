NEW DELHI : Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport will be closed for up to nine hours a day, except on Sunday and national holidays, between 10 November and 31 May 2022, due to major maintenance and rehabilitation work that will be carried out at the airport during the period.

In view of the works, the airport's sole runway, 05/23, will not be available for landing and take-off for the period in which rehabilitation work is being carried out, said a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued to pilots, a copy of which has been reviewed by Mint.

Meanwhile, an airline official with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint that while the airlines were informed about the NOTAM on 15 September, they were on 16 September informed that the closure of airport could be postponed to December-January period as the originally scheduled closure could impact traffic during the festive season.

"Airline operations will definitely be impacted when the airport is closed nine hours daily for a long period," the airline official said. "We haven't planned our operations around this yet," the official added.

Spokespersons of Adani Group, which operates the Ahmedabad airport, did not respond to queries.

At present, Ahmedabad airport is being closed every Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm for runway repairs, which is to continue till October.

Ahmedabad is one of the busiest non-metro airports in the country which connects to several international and domestic destinations.

