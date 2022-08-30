Noted agri economist Abhijit Sen passes away

He authored the report of the High Level Committee on Long Term Grain Policy, submitted in July 2000 that recommended that the CACP be made an empowered statutory body and that the C2 cost of production be used for fixation of minimum support prices (MSP) of grains. C2 is the comprehensive cost of production to include imputed value of unpaid family labor and rent and interest foregone on owned land and fixed capital assets. This was incorporated by M S Swaminathan in the Swaminathan Committee Report, which recommended that that the MSP should be at least 50% more than the the C2 price of any crop.