Noted astrologer Bejan Daruwala dies at 88

Noted astrologer Bejan Daruwala dies at 881 min read . 07:35 PM IST
A practicing Zoroastrian, Daruwalla was also a self-proclaimed Ganesha devotee
Ahmedabad: Famed astrologer Bejan Daruwala passed away here on Friday at the age of 88.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took to Twitter to express his condolence.
"Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti..."
A practicing Zoroastrian, Daruwala was also a self-proclaimed Ganesha devotee.
According to his website, the astrologer was known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, I-Ching, Tarot, Numerology, the Kabalah and even Palmistry.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
