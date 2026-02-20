Noted Bengali author Mani Shankar Mukhopadhay passes away at 93

The distinguished Bengali novelist Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay, popularly known as 'Shankar', passed away at a local hospital on Friday afternoon, according to family members.

Mukhopadhyay, aged 93, had been experiencing declining health for a significant period, they said. He leaves behind his two daughters.

Mukhopadhyay, whose acclaimed works such as 'Chowringhee' depicted the intricate layers of metropolitan existence and culture, was esteemed as a preeminent and beloved voice in modern Bengali letters.