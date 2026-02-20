Subscribe

Noted Bengali author Mani Shankar Mukhopadhay passes away at 93

Mani Shankar Mukhopadhay, popularly known as 'Shankar', was unwell for some time

Livemint
Updated20 Feb 2026, 03:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Mani Shankar Mukhopadhay, whose novels like 'Chowringee' captured the complexities of urban life and society, was widely regarded as one of the most popular authors in Bengali literature. Photo: X
Mani Shankar Mukhopadhay, whose novels like 'Chowringee' captured the complexities of urban life and society, was widely regarded as one of the most popular authors in Bengali literature. Photo: X

The distinguished Bengali novelist Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay, popularly known as 'Shankar', passed away at a local hospital on Friday afternoon, according to family members.

Mukhopadhyay, aged 93, had been experiencing declining health for a significant period, they said. He leaves behind his two daughters.

Mukhopadhyay, whose acclaimed works such as 'Chowringhee' depicted the intricate layers of metropolitan existence and culture, was esteemed as a preeminent and beloved voice in modern Bengali letters.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over his passing, characterizing him as a monumental literary icon whose extensive bibliography will remain a source of inspiration for future readers.

Advertisement

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaNoted Bengali author Mani Shankar Mukhopadhay passes away at 93
Read Next Story