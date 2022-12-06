Noted economist, politician Yoginder K Alagh passes away at 83

Noted economist, politician Yoginder K Alagh passes away at 831 min read . 09:32 PM IST
Noted economist and former Union minister Yoginder K Alagh passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, his family said.
The 83-year-old emeritus professor at the Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research (SPIESR) was not keeping well for some time.
Condoling his death, prime minister Narendra Modi said, he was a distinguished scholar passionate about various aspects of public policy, particularly rural development.
Alagh was born in Chakwal in present-day Pakistan in 1939 and studied at the University of Rajasthan. He had a doctorate in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
The noted economist was also a former vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi and taught economics at the University of Rajasthan, IIM Calcutta, the University of Jodhpur, and the University of Pennsylvania.
He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 1996 and was a member of the house till 2000. He also served as the chairman of the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) from 2006 to 2012.
Dr Umakant Dash, Director, IRMA, said Dr Alagh was a revered figure in the sphere of agriculture economy in the nation. "He was chairman of IRMA from 2006-2012. In his tenure, he brought a sea-change to the Institute's culture and approach to its academic endeavours, particularly with the introduction of the crucial Academic Council," Dash said in a statement.
(With inputs from agencies)
