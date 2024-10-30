Kerala news: Film editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead at apartment

Noted film editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead at Kerala apartment

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Film editor Nishad Yusuf was found dead at his Kochi apartment.
Film editor Nishad Yusuf was found dead at his Kochi apartment.

Noted film editor Nishadh Yusuf was found dead in an apartment here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

He was found at around 2 am in an apartment in Panampilly Nagar.

A police officer said that the incident is suspected to be a case of suicide. He, however, did not provide further details.

A Kerala State Film Award winner for Best Editor in 2022, Yusuf's notable works include 'Thallumaala', 'Chaaver', 'Unda', 'Saudi Vellakka', 'One', 'Operation Java', 'Bazooka', and 'Kanguva'.

He won the Best Editor State Award for his work on 'Thallumaala'.

Upcoming releases edited by Nishad include 'Bazooka' starring actor Mammootty and the Tamil film 'Kanguva' featuring Suriya.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKerala news: Film editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead at apartment

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.05
    10:23 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    9.45 (3.33%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    323.60
    10:23 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.95 (0.92%)

    Tata Motors share price

    849.35
    10:23 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    6.3 (0.75%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.70
    10:23 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,678.10
    10:13 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    265.8 (2.82%)

    Coforge share price

    7,847.65
    10:14 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    92.15 (1.19%)

    City Union Bank share price

    179.00
    10:14 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.05 (1.16%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,206.00
    10:14 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -27.65 (-2.24%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,281.05
    10:14 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1003.6 (-7.03%)

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,570.00
    10:14 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3419.05 (-6.98%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    507.30
    10:14 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -28.45 (-5.31%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    651.65
    10:14 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -29.55 (-4.34%)
    More from Top Losers

    Laxmi Organic Industries share price

    272.45
    10:14 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    19.85 (7.86%)

    Redington India share price

    179.20
    10:14 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.45 (7.47%)

    ITI share price

    233.50
    10:14 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    16 (7.36%)

    JBM Auto share price

    1,612.75
    10:14 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    99.55 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.