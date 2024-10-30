Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Kerala news: Film editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead at apartment

Kerala news: Film editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead at apartment

Livemint

Noted film editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead at Kerala apartment

Film editor Nishad Yusuf was found dead at his Kochi apartment.

Noted film editor Nishadh Yusuf was found dead in an apartment here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

He was found at around 2 am in an apartment in Panampilly Nagar.

A police officer said that the incident is suspected to be a case of suicide. He, however, did not provide further details.

A Kerala State Film Award winner for Best Editor in 2022, Yusuf's notable works include 'Thallumaala', 'Chaaver', 'Unda', 'Saudi Vellakka', 'One', 'Operation Java', 'Bazooka', and 'Kanguva'.

He won the Best Editor State Award for his work on 'Thallumaala'.

Upcoming releases edited by Nishad include 'Bazooka' starring actor Mammootty and the Tamil film 'Kanguva' featuring Suriya.

