Dr. Gautam Allahbadia, Consultant Reproductive Endocrinology, a well-known name in the field of medical sciences and research, was recently awarded the UAE Golden Visa. He is a leading medical expert in ARTs and IVF.

He has been providing fertility solutions for almost the past three decades to couples from across the world.

"I am honored to have received the Golden Visa. This marks a milestone in my life. Rewards and appreciation like these are what keeps me motivated, extremely glad and elated for this massive token of recognition."

Some of the famous personalities who also have the UAE Golden Visa: Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic, Miralem Pjanic, Paul Pogba, Luis Figo, and Bollywood celebrities: Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt are also part of the list.

Dr. Gautam Allahbadia is famous for his prowess in Ultrasound-guided embryo transfers and physician-guided success in Minimal Stimulation (IVF Lite), in South-East Asia. He's famously considered the most successful Assisted Reproduction expert with over thirty years of experience. He's also known as the founding father of IVF Lite. With numerous feathers to his hat and several awards and recognitions, he has been behind numerous new lives that have given the chance to more than 10000 couples across the world to experience parenthood.

The United Arab Emirates implemented a new system in 2019, for long-term residence visas; The Golden Visa. Since then many Indians have received its benefits. It enables foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their businesses.

This amendment was brought forward in a bid to attract new foreign residents to the emirate of Dubai.

The reason for introducing the golden visa was to project the UAE as a destination for business investment and encourage business development in the region. The visa was introduced to recognize residents who have been here for the long term and their contribution to their country's development.

The golden visa is a means to recognize their contribution and to thank them with a long-term visa that is valid for ten years and can be renewed.

Dr. Gautam Allahbadia said "I was delighted to hear that I was selected for the Golden Visa. It feels good to know that my dedication, contribution, and commitment have been recognized by the UAE government."

The Golden Visa essentially offers long-term residency- 5 and 10 years to people belonging to the following groups: investors, individuals with outstanding talent and researchers, entrepreneurs, medical professionals, those within the scientific and knowledge fields, and exceptional students.

One of the major benefits of attaining this visa will be security as the UAE government has made it clear that they are committed to providing investors, expatriates and essentially everyone looking forward to making the UAE their home as an added reason to feel secure about their future.

"I have always considered Dubai as my home. This visa has provided me with more stability and security to continue and fulfill my long-term career goals here in the UAE," said ART and IVF expert Dr. Gautam Allahbadia.

Expressing his gratitude for the UAE golden visa, Dr. Gautam Allahbadia also said "I will definitely give my best to contribute towards the growth and development of this nation. My commitment and dedication to the UAE have been greatly strengthened. I thank the UAE leadership for their trust in me."

