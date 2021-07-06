Noted Indian doctor joins Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt in getting UAE golden visa

Dr. Gautam Allahbadia is famous for his prowess in Ultrasound-guided embryo transfers and physician-guided success in Minimal Stimulation (IVF Lite), in South-East Asia. He's famously considered the most successful Assisted Reproduction expert with over thirty years of experience. He's also known as the founding father of IVF Lite. With numerous feathers to his hat and several awards and recognitions, he has been behind numerous new lives that have given the chance to more than 10000 couples across the world to experience parenthood.