Donald Trump's supporter who was killed in police firing during the violence on Thursday (IST) at the US Capitol in Washington had tweeted hours before the riots and said "nothing will stop us".

The deceased, identified as Ashli Babbit, was a veteran Donald Trump supporter and was constantly tweeting about the Capitol riots.

"She was a strong supporter of President Trump," San Diego TV station KUSI reported, citing the woman's husband.

Taking to Twitter, hours before the riots in Washington DC began, the woman wrote, "Nothing will stop us....they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours....dark to light! (sic)"

Babbitt identified herself as a veteran on her Twitter account and noted her love for America. She had recently retweeted messages in support of Trump and from those coming to Washington for Wednesday's rally.

She was shot amid chaotic and violent scenes inside the Capitol building, where some security personnel drew their guns to protect lawmakers as protesters advanced.

4 die during US Capitol violence

Washington police chief Robert Contee said three other people, one woman and two men, had died Wednesday during the storming of the US Capitol.

Each of the three "appeared to have suffered medical emergencies which resulted in their deaths," Contee told reporters.

52-year-old Contee had been arrested Wednesday, 26 of them on the grounds of the Capitol, for curfew violations, unlawful entry and weapons charges.

Fourteen police were injured, one seriously after he was pulled into a crowd and assaulted, he added.

He also said two pipe bombs had been discovered near the Capitol, one at Democratic Party offices and the other at Republican Party offices.

In addition, a vehicle was discovered parked on Capitol grounds with a long gun and Molotov cocktails inside.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an extension of the city's state of emergency for 15 days through the January 20 presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, amid fears Trump and his supporters will continue to threaten violence over their unsupported claims that Biden's election win was fraudulent.

"I know that I speak for all of us when I say that we saw an unprecedented attack on our American democracy incited by the United States president, and he must be held accountable," Bowser said.

Donald Trump was blamed for the death of the woman, one of the thousands of supporters he urged to descend on the Capitol after a midday rally at the White House in which he told them that he lost the 3 November election due to massive fraud.

