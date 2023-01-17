Businessman Anand Mahindra shared a video of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday, marvelling at his workout routine. The star Indian javelin thrower is preparing for three big events this year - the World Championships, Asian Games 2023 and the final of the Diamond League.
“Just watching the workout routine of Neeraj Chopra. Reminds me of the extraordinary, back-breaking effort that lies ‘behind-the-scenes’ of any victory. Nothing comes easy…" he tweeted sharing the undated video clip.
The video had previously been shared by sprint legend Michael Johnson, who showered praise on the athlete for his “sprinter/jumper movements".
“I am mainly doing shoulder strengthening exercises. Lifting heavy balls, weighing about 8-10kg for building power and strength. I am also throwing heavy balls of about 1.8-2kg. From our next camp in South Africa, where the weather is also good we can start with the javelin," Chopra revealed about his workout and training regimen recently.
Having set and broken several records in the past year, the Olympian is now hoping to touch the 90 m mark in his sport this year. As he put it during a recent presser, it was a “it is a magical mark that gives bragging rights to the world's top javelin throwers".
“It is an important benchmark for them. I know I am very close to achieving it. Hopefully, it will soon happen this year," Chopra said.
In the past year, he has set a new national record and made history as only the second Indian (and first male track and field athlete) to take home a medal at the World Athletics Championships. He is also the only Indian to ever win the prestigious Diamond League trophy - a top-tier athletics competition. Chopra now holds the male javelin record thanks to a throw in the Stockholm Diamond League that measured 89.94 metres, with which he broke his own record.
He won a silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games and a gold in the Kuortane Games, both in Finland. He clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Diamond League meet in Stockholm and won the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships.
(With inputs from agencies)
