India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement at Pangong Tso in Ladakh, said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday in Lok Sabha.

"We have agreed that both sides should achieve complete disengagement at the earliest and abide fully by the bilateral agreements and protocols. By now, the Chinese side is also fully aware of our resolve," Singh said.

"I want to assure this House that in these talks, we have not conceded anything. The House should also know that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh," he added.

The defence minister further said that according to the agreement, both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner.

"Chinese side will keep its troop presence in the North Bank area to the east of Finger 8. Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3. Similar action would be taken in the South Bank area by both sides," said Singh.

The minister also spoke about the courage showed by Indian armed forces and responded to challenges by unilateral Chinese action. "They have shown valour and courage on both South and North bank of Pangong Tso. Many strategic points were identified & our troops positioned themselves at locations very important from our point of view," he said.

"It's because of this bravery of our Armed Forces in harsh adverse climatic conditions that we maintained the edge. Our armed forces proved yet again that territorial integrity of our country remains safe in their hands and their grit and determination is unwavering," the defence minister added.

First phase of disengagement

Meanwhile, tanks and infantry combat vehicles of India and China started disengaging from both the banks of Pangong lake as part of the disengagement process between the two countries along the LAC.

The tanks of India are being moved back towards Nyoma and adjoining areas while the Chinese are taking them back beyond Sirijap and Moldo garrison, reported news agency ANI.

After the first phase of disengagement is completed, the two sides would start discussing the other friction points including the Patrolling Point-17 and PP-15.









