‘Nothing done…’: Indian wrestlers return to protest site after 3 months, reiterate sexual harassment claims against WFI2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 07:58 PM IST
Top Indian wrestlers had led a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and WFI be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers.
Months after levelling sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan, Indian wrestlers returned to their protest site on Sunday. Top athletes including ace wrestler Bajrang Punia alleged that nothing had been done so far to resolve their issues. The protesters had also sought the dissolution of the Wrestling Federation of India.
