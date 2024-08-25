‘Nothing is bigger than…’: Vinesh Phogat says ‘my people are standing with me’ amid speculations of joining Congress

  • Wrestler Vinesh Phogat had met with Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his family in Delhi on Friday amid speculation that she may join the Congress and contest the October 1 Haryana assembly polls.

Livemint
Updated25 Aug 2024, 08:53 PM IST
Overwhelmed by the grand reception she received on her arrival from the Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat said it would be a matter of great pride for her if she could train women wrestlers from her village Balali and they become more successful than her.
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has said she is happy and ‘feeling good’ amid speculatiosn that the ace grappler will join Congress ahead of the Haryana Assembly Elections. “I am feeling good, my people are standing with me...Nothing is bigger than that...Who knows about the future...I don't know what I will do in future...I am here today among my people, this is my medal...I am happy...”, Vinesh Phogat told ANI on Sunday.

Also Read | Did Vinesh get ₹16 crore prize money post Paris? Her husband replies

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 1 and the results will be declared on October 4. The Congress is looking to unseat the BJP and return to power after 10 years in the opposition.

A few days ago, the leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly Bhupinder Hooda had said that his party would have nominated Phogat to the Rajya Sabha if it had the required numbers.

Earlier this month, Deepender Hooda led a rousing welcome for Phogat, who hails from Haryana's Balali, at the Delhi airport on her arrival from the Paris Olympics, where she faced a heartbreaking exit after being disqualified on the day of her 50-kg final match.

He had vociferously supported an agitation by Phogat and other wrestlers, mostly from Haryana, against the then Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Also Read | CAS publishes full verdict on Phogat plea, terms it ‘particularly difficult’

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified for being overweight after reaching the 50kg final at the Olympics. Her disqualification had created a furore in India and the wrestling world.

Vinesh's appeal against her disqualification was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Vinesh Phogat is a two-time CWG gold medallist, Asian Games champion and has won eight Asian Championships medals.

First Published:25 Aug 2024, 08:53 PM IST
