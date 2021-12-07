The PM lauded the Uttar Pradesh government stating that the beginning of a fertiliser plant and AIIMS in Gorakhpur is sending out several messages, “when there is a double engine govt, then work takes place in double speed. When work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities can't become obstacles."

He said, “these people can never understand that even during Corona crisis, the double engine govt continued with development, it didn't let the work stop."

The 'red caps' want to form govt to show leniency towards terrorists, to bring them out of jails. So always remember that the 'red caps' are red alert for UP - they are bells to danger, PM Modi said.

"Today entire UP knows that the 'red caps' cared about 'red beacons' alone. They had nothing to do with your pain and issues. The 'red caps' want power - for scams and for filling their coffers, for illegal encroachments, for providing freedom to mafia, PM Modi said addressing the crowds in Gorakhpur.

Speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said, everybody knew the importance of Gorakhpur fertiliser plant for farmers and employment here. But pervious governments showed no interest in starting it. Everyone knew that AIIMS Gorakhpur has been a long pending demand but the govts before 2017 made excuses in allotting land for it."

Additionally, PM lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for taking care of the oppressed and the deprived sections. He said, “when there is a govt that worries about the oppressed and deprived sections, then it works hard and even yields results. The program in Gorakhpur today is a proof of the fact the nothing is impossible for new India when it becomes determined."

PM Narendra Modi greeted the crowd at the event in Gorakhpur where he inaugurated several development projects today. The UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present with him at the occasion.

While applauding the development works in Uttar Pradesh, he said that the government's goal is that every district of the country must have at least one medical college soon.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

"After independence till the beginning of this century, there was only one AIIMS in the country. Former Prime Minister of India, Atal ji had approved six more AIIMS during his time. Work is going on across the country to build 16 new AIIMS for the last seven years. Our goal is that every district of the country must have at least one medical college," he added.

Appreciating the Uttar Pradesh government for the unprecedented work they have done for the sugarcane farmers in the past years, the Prime Minister mentioned that the remunerative price for sugarcane farmers, recently increased by ₹350.

"We stopped misuse of urea. We did 100 per cent neem coating of urea. We have given soil health cards to crores of farmers so that they can know what kind of fertilizer is needed for their farm. We laid emphasis on increasing the production of urea. We reopened several closed fertilizer plants," the Prime Minister said.

