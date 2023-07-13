"Whatever you want, just go with it and don't let anyone tell you otherwise" is the message Squadron Leader Sindhu VK Reddy, who will lead tri-services contingent of India on Bastille Day Parade in France, wants to give to everyone Indian.

The marching contingents of the Indian Army, the Navy and the IAF will participate in the prestigious parade along with their French counterparts on Friday. Squadron Leader Reddy will lead the 68-member IAF contingent at the parade that will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the guest of honour, PTI reported quoting officials. PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. Reddy said," This is really a proud moment for us. I really never expected that I would be representing our service (IAF) on foreign ground" twitted PTI

Sindhu Reddy, who is a helicopter pilot of the Indian Air Force, said she was thankful to the country as well as the Air Force for putting her at the forefront to represent the cause as well as the country.

She said she was excited to see the reaction from the French people.

When asked what message she wants to convey, Reddy said "I will convey a simple message that nothing is impossible."

Reddy said with determination and perseverance she has reached where she is today.

"Irrespective of where you are in your life, whatever you want, just go with it. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. This is your life. You can choose what you want and there's no stopping that anything good you know coming your way," reported PTI quoting Reddy as saying.

While interacting with PTI Reddy said she chose this profession due to her passion for flying.

"I used to watch aircraft fly in the airshow back in Bangalore when I was a kid. I used to always look up at the sky...call out to my mom that one day I will be there. So yeah, that's how it started," Reddy was reported as saying.

Reddy, a Mi-17 pilot, was hounded to led the IAF’s marching contingent at the Republic Day parade on January 26 as well.