'Nothing less than a miracle', Kejriwal on AAP getting national party status 'in such short time'2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 10:28 PM IST
- Kejriwal also thanked the people of the country for their support, acknowledging the great responsibility that came with the new status.
With Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) getting national party status, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated his party workers, calling the achievement "nothing less than a miracle". He also thanked the people of the country for their support, acknowledging the great responsibility that came with the new status.
