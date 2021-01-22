Nothing more to offer beyond suspension of reform laws, govt tells farm unions

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: The government has nothing more to offer beyond a time-bound suspension of the farm laws, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar told farm unions on Friday. The 11th round of talks between farm unions and the government failed to resolve the ongoing deadlock after farmers rejected the proposal and stuck to their demand of a repeal of the laws. A date for the next meeting is yet to be fixed.

The government is ready to consider all alternatives to repeal of the laws, the minister said. “We gave many proposals to end the protests, but a resolution is not possible when the sanctity of agitation is lost," Tomar said. Forces working against the farmers’ interests are trying to ensure that the agitation continues, he claimed.

The government had proposed to suspend the three laws for up to 18 months at a meeting with farm unions on 20 January. Earlier it had suggested amendment of certain aspects of the laws to allay the fear of farmers. Farm unions have rejected both the offers.

“Today’s meeting was a complete breakdown of talks and discussions took place for less than 30 minutes. The government said that the offer of suspension is the best they can do while we conveyed that it was a unanimous decision of unions to reject the offer," said Kavitha Kuruganti, part of the 41-member delegation negotiating with the government.

On 12 January, the Supreme Court suspended the three laws till further orders and constituted an expert committee to submit a report within two months. However, farm unions have refused to appear before the committee and said they will only negotiate with the government.

In the past few days, farm unions have held discussions with police on a proposed tractor march in Delhi on the Republic Day. The unions have planned a march on Delhi’s outer ring road but authorities have advised them to take an alternative route outside Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over 200,000 farmers are camping at different entry points to Delhi for close to two months now with demanding a repeal of the laws, which they fear will lead to ‘corporate control’ of agriculture markets and weaken assured government purchases at support prices. More than 140 farmers have died so far due to a harsh winter and in road accidents, while a few committed suicide, according to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the coalition of unions negotiating with the government.

