A Vice President at JP Morgan chose Gujarat over Singapore, inspired by GIFT City's vision, but now he has claimed that he is facing caste discrimination in the region. Anirudh Kejriwal shared his grievances and tagged Gujarat Police, Gujarat BJP, Chief Minister of Gujarat, and various other stakeholders on the X platform to spread his message.

The JP Morgan Vice President wrote, “After living in Mumbai for years, I decided to move to Gujarat, choosing it over an opportunity in Singapore. I was captivated by the promise of GIFT City and the grand vision our PM and government laid out for us. It inspired me so much that I took a big step and decided to buy my first house here, dreaming of a future filled with hope and growth". However, he added that his excitement turned to heartbreak. Indian companies can now list directly on GIFT City’s international exchanges “I'm facing unexpected challenges with my dream home, barred from moving in, not because of anything I have done, but because I wasn't born Gujarati. Worse yet, I'm warned that even if I manage to get in, happiness will be out of reach, and troubles will follow. It's a bitter pill to swallow. Choosing Gujarat, leaving behind my life in Mumbai, and the chance to move to Singapore, I never thought I'd face such discrimination. This experience has been nothing short of a nightmare," Anirudh Kejriwal wrote.

In another post, he wrote, “It’s deeply disheartening to face such blatant caste discrimination in Gujarat's capital, a state that should lead by example for India's progress. What's more shocking is that this discrimination persists irrespective of one's background, affecting even those not considered a minority or belonging to scheduled castes. This incident isn't just a personal setback; it's a stark reminder of the societal barriers that still exist. It challenges the vision of an inclusive and progressive India we all strive for".

According to Anirudh Kejriwal, he faced 'caste discrimination in Sant Vihar 1 Society, Gandhinagar, Gujarat".

Gift City may witness a jobs boom. Hint: GCCs.

He said when he went to buy a flat in the city, the society's management barred him "due to caste".

He said that society’s chairman and management openly stated their refusal to allow people from ‘other’ castes to move in.

UAE wealth fund plans $4-5 billion in investments via India’s new finance hub

"The situation escalated quickly with nearly 30 people gathering, threatening me with dire consequences if I proceeded," Anirudh Kejriwal wrote.

The JP Morgan VP said he would seek legal recourse to reclaim his rights. "All my preparations, from financial investments to personal arrangements, are now in jeopardy due to this discrimination. The vision of an inclusive India feels tarnished in the very state leading India’s development narrative," he added.

Oil India mulls incorporating a subsidiary in GIFT City

Several users extended their support to Kejriwal. One user wrote, "I’m not surprised, despite all the claims of modernity the thinking of many people here is extremely backward. Caste-based discrimination is rampant in the real estate market".

Another user said, "...This is one of the sad realities of staying in Gujarat! Hope you and your family are fine!"

"Nice you have tagged the right people.

I am hoping some solution should come in," another user wrote.

OIL INDIA More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!