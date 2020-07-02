In a significant move that will allow more absentee voters to use their franchise, the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday shared a notification by the Ministry of Law of Justice which now allows those above 65 years age or those affected or suspected of covid-19 to avail the postal ballot facility for casting their votes.

The move is significant because it comes not just in the backdrop of the growing spread of coronavirus pandemic forcing stricter social distancing norms in place but also because it could encourage more senior citizens to cast their votes without the need of physically going to the polling booths. Bihar is likely to be the first state elections where the new provision will come into effect.

The gazette notification, shared by EC spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan on Twitter on Thursday, dated 19 June states changes made to the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 (RPA) under Conduct of Elections (Amendment) Rules, 2020. Two key hanges have been made – earlier clause of 80 years has now been substituted by 65 years and “covid-19 suspect or affected persons’ has been added.

The notification defines ‘covid-19 suspect or affected persons’ as electors who are either tested as positive by either a government hospital or as designated covid-19 hospital by the government or those who are under home quarantine or institutional quarantine due to covid-19 as per the laid down norms of the government.

Until late last year, provision of voting through postal ballot is available to armed forces and those assigned poll duties. In October however, the union government accepted the EC’s recommendation and the law ministry made similar amendments by allowing voters either 80 years age and above or those with disabilities to use postal ballot for voting during parliamentary and state elections. Incidentally, Bihar’s neighbouring state Jharkhand was the first elections in November-December which saw the provision being implemented.

The tenure of Bihar’s current legislative assembly ends on 29 November. Polling authorities will be dealing with the twin challenge of ensuring social distancing along with all safety protocols in place in conduct of the elections which would be the first ever since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country in March.

