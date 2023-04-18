‘Notion of man, woman not based on genitals,’ says SC on legal validation of same-sex marriage4 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 05:54 PM IST
The SC bench made it clear that they would not go into personal laws governing marriages while deciding the same-sex marriage case
The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday heard pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages. The five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud made it clear that they would not go into personal laws governing marriages while deciding the case. Instead, they asked lawyers to present arguments on the Special Marriage Act, a law that provides a legal framework for the marriage of people belonging to different religions or castes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×