Novavax begins trial for combined influenza and COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine developer Novavax Inc on Wednesday said that it has started an early-stage trial to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine.

The trial will enroll 640 healthy adults between the ages of 50 and 70 years, who have either been previously infected with the coronavirus or given an authorized COVID-19 vaccine at least eight weeks prior to the study. It will be conducted in Australia.

Participants will be given a combination of COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, and its Influenza shot NanoFlu along with an adjuvant or vaccine booster. The company said, "Both NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu have previously demonstrated strong results as standalone vaccines in Phase 3 clinical trials."

"Combination of these two vaccines...may lead to greater efficiencies for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against COVID-19 and influenza with a single regimen," Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development at Novavax, said in a statement.

In a Phase 3 clinical trial with nearly 30,000 adults in the United States and Mexico, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe COVID-19 infection and 90.4% efficacy overall, the statement said.

In a pivotal Phase 3 trial conducted among adults aged 65 and older, NanoFlu achieved the primary endpoints, demonstrating non-inferior immunogenicity to a licensed comparator on all four influenza virus strains included in the vaccine, while also showing both enhanced wild-type hemagglutination-inhibiting antibody responses against homologous and multiple heterologous A/H3N2 strains, and potent induction of T cell responses, it added.

Meanwhile, Novavax's vaccine candidate has partnered with Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India to produce 1.1 billion doses in India.

