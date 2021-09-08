Novavax begins trial for combined influenza and COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine developer Novavax Inc on Wednesday said that it has started an early-stage trial to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccine developer Novavax Inc on Wednesday said that it has started an early-stage trial to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine.
The trial will enroll 640 healthy adults between the ages of 50 and 70 years, who have either been previously infected with the coronavirus or given an authorized COVID-19 vaccine at least eight weeks prior to the study. It will be conducted in Australia.
The trial will enroll 640 healthy adults between the ages of 50 and 70 years, who have either been previously infected with the coronavirus or given an authorized COVID-19 vaccine at least eight weeks prior to the study. It will be conducted in Australia.
Participants will be given a combination of COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, and its Influenza shot NanoFlu along with an adjuvant or vaccine booster. The company said, "Both NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu have previously demonstrated strong results as standalone vaccines in Phase 3 clinical trials."
Participants will be given a combination of COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, and its Influenza shot NanoFlu along with an adjuvant or vaccine booster. The company said, "Both NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu have previously demonstrated strong results as standalone vaccines in Phase 3 clinical trials."
"Combination of these two vaccines...may lead to greater efficiencies for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against COVID-19 and influenza with a single regimen," Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development at Novavax, said in a statement.
"Combination of these two vaccines...may lead to greater efficiencies for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against COVID-19 and influenza with a single regimen," Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development at Novavax, said in a statement.
In a Phase 3 clinical trial with nearly 30,000 adults in the United States and Mexico, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe COVID-19 infection and 90.4% efficacy overall, the statement said.
In a Phase 3 clinical trial with nearly 30,000 adults in the United States and Mexico, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe COVID-19 infection and 90.4% efficacy overall, the statement said.
In a pivotal Phase 3 trial conducted among adults aged 65 and older, NanoFlu achieved the primary endpoints, demonstrating non-inferior immunogenicity to a licensed comparator on all four influenza virus strains included in the vaccine, while also showing both enhanced wild-type hemagglutination-inhibiting antibody responses against homologous and multiple heterologous A/H3N2 strains, and potent induction of T cell responses, it added.
In a pivotal Phase 3 trial conducted among adults aged 65 and older, NanoFlu achieved the primary endpoints, demonstrating non-inferior immunogenicity to a licensed comparator on all four influenza virus strains included in the vaccine, while also showing both enhanced wild-type hemagglutination-inhibiting antibody responses against homologous and multiple heterologous A/H3N2 strains, and potent induction of T cell responses, it added.
Meanwhile, Novavax's vaccine candidate has partnered with Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India to produce 1.1 billion doses in India.
Meanwhile, Novavax's vaccine candidate has partnered with Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India to produce 1.1 billion doses in India.
The two-shot vaccine was about 90% effective overall, and preliminary data showed it was safe, the American company said. That would put the vaccine about on par with Pfizer's and Moderna's.
The two-shot vaccine was about 90% effective overall, and preliminary data showed it was safe, the American company said. That would put the vaccine about on par with Pfizer's and Moderna's.
Its Covid-19 vaccine provides 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe symptoms of the disease and 90.4 per cent efficacy overall in phase 3 trials.
Its Covid-19 vaccine provides 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe symptoms of the disease and 90.4 per cent efficacy overall in phase 3 trials.