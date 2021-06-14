NEW DELHI: Novavax on Monday released its interim analysis from its ongoing phase 3 trial in the US and Mexico, which showed that its covid-19 vaccine had an efficacy of 90%.

The vaccine is also being contract manufactured in India under the brand Covovax by Serum Institute of India, which is also currently conducting a local bridging study here.

"Novavax continues to work with a sense of urgency to complete our regulatory submissions and deliver this vaccine, built on a well understood and proven platform, to a world that is still in great need of vaccines," Novavax president and chief executive officer Stanley C. Erck said in a statement on Monday.

The phase 3 trial in the US and Mexico showed that the vaccine had an overall efficacy of 90.4% in a group of 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the country. Of these, two-thirds were administered the vaccine while the remaining got placebo. Across the two groups, 77 cases of covid-19 were observed between 25 January and 30 April—63 in the placebo group and 14 in the vaccine group—leading to an efficacy of 90.4%.

Among the 77 covid-19 cases, 10 were moderate and four severe, but all of these were observed in the placebo group, indicating that the vaccine had a 100% efficacy against moderate or severe disease.

The strong efficacy was analysed at a time when the B.1.1.7 ‘alpha’ variant of the novel coronavirus, first found in the UK, was the dominant strain in the US.

The US-based upstart vaccine developer plans to make its submissions for emergency use authorisation (EUA) to the US Food and Drug Administration in July-September, following which it plans to produce around 100 million doses per month by the end of the quarter and 150 million doses per month by the end of October-December.

This is the third set of robust efficacy data that has been reported by Novavax, following the interim results from its UK and South Africa trials in March. The vaccine was shown to be 96% effective in preventing cases caused by the original version of the coronavirus in a late-stage trial conducted in the United Kingdom, while it had an 86% efficacy against the UK variant. The vaccine’s efficacy dropped to 55.4% in the phase 2b trial in South Africa, where the B.1.351 ‘beta’ variant was the dominant strain.

However, despite strong efficacy data, the vaccine could potentially be a late entrant in the pandemic for the US and other developed countries.

US, Canada, UK, France, Germany and other developed countries have already administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 44-64% of their population, according to Our World in Data. In the US and UK, where the trial was conducted about 43% each of their respective populations have been fully vaccinated while majority of their population have got at least one dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines.

The US government despite spending billions of dollars under Operation Warp Speed on development of vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax does not seem to be pressed to procure more vaccines now as it was earlier this year and is instead planning to donate around 80 million doses to the Covax facility itself. About 20 million doses of these will comprise of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, while the rest will be made up of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is yet to get EUA from the US FDA following its controversial clinical trial data.

On the other hand, the vaccine could play a pivotal role in immunisation of developing countries like India and low-income countries in Africa and Asia, where jabs are currently in acute shortage.

The Indian government anticipates around 200 million Covovax doses to be supplied to it by Serum Institute in August-December, making the vaccine one of the major jabs in the pipeline for the country.

Novavax also signed an advanced purchase agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to supply 1.1 billion doses to the Covax facility. Of the total, 350 million will be supplied by Novavax from July-September, while the rest will be provided by Serum Institute. These doses will be used to vaccinate people in low-and-middle income countries, including India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.