Novavax covid-19 vaccine shows 90% efficacy in US phase 3 trial

The US government despite spending billions of dollars under Operation Warp Speed on development of vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax does not seem to be pressed to procure more vaccines now as it was earlier this year and is instead planning to donate around 80 million doses to the Covax facility itself. About 20 million doses of these will comprise of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, while the rest will be made up of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is yet to get EUA from the US FDA following its controversial clinical trial data.