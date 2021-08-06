Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing company Novavax has said that it is looking for final approval from the Indian regulators to allow its vaccine for emergency use.

US-based Novavax Inc has a vaccine manufacturing agreement with Serum Institute of India, which also manufactures the Covishield vaccine currently administered in the country.

Apart from India, the vaccine manufacturer has asked Indonesia and the Philippines to allow emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine, called Covovax.

The Novavax two-dose shot is made with lab-grown copies of the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. That’s very different than other widely used vaccines that deliver genetic instructions for the body to make its spike protein.

In June, Novavax announced the vaccine had proved about 90% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 in a study of nearly 30,000 people in the US and Mexico. It also worked against variants circulating in those countries at the time. Side effects were mostly mild.

As for the highly contagious Delta variant, Novavax claimed that giving a booster six months after a second shot revved up virus-fighting antibodies that could tackle that mutant.

Additional studies in Britain and elsewhere are testing if the Novavax shot could be used as a booster after other types of Covid-19 vaccines. The company said Indonesia already had expressed interest in using the Novavax vaccine as a booster following some Chinese-made shots.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.