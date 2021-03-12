NEW DELHI: Novavax's two-shot protein subunit vaccine showed 96.4% efficacy against the original strain of the novel coronavirus, SARS-COV2, in the final stage trial, the US-based vaccine developer said on Friday. Importantly, a single shot of its jab has 83.4% efficacy two weeks after it is administered.

The 96.4% efficacy against the original strain is the highest among all covid-19 vaccines that have efficacy data so far. Earlier, Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine had shown an efficacy of 95% while Moderna was second with 94.1%.

The announcement is significant for India in its fight against covid-19 pandemic, where the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, will be manufacturing 1 billion doses of the shot under its brand Covovax.

The data was from its UK trials, where it has enrolled more than 15,000 participants, including 27% over the age of 65.

The vaccine was 86.3% effective against the mutant variant discovered in the UK. The overall efficacy across its UK trial was 89.7%, similar to the 89.3% interim efficacy the company had reported in January.

In the UK trial, 106 participants were confirmed to have contracted covid-19, with only 10 in the vaccine group and the rest in the placebo arm of the trial. Also, five of the 106 people had severe disease, all of them from the placebo group, indicating that the vaccine is effective in preventing severe disease.

The vaccine was also effective in adults, where 10 participants over 65 years of age contracted covid-19, but nine of the cases were in the placebo group.

However, efficacy of the vaccine was significantly lower against the South Africa strain. The company also released data from its trial in South Africa, which showed that the vaccine had an efficacy of 55.4% in a cohort where most of the participants who contracted covid-19 were infected with the mutant strain found in that country.

“In both the UK and South Africa trials, these analyses showed that the vaccine is well-tolerated, with low levels of severe, serious (SAEs) and medically attended adverse events at day 35, balanced between vaccine and placebo groups," Novavax said in a statement.

Protein subunit vaccines are considered by many experts to be a safe vaccine platform as it involves just exposing the body’s immune system to an antigen instead of the whole virus.

