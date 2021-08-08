US biotechnology firm Novavax’s struggles to get its covid-19 vaccine cleared by Western regulators could impact the rollout of the vaccine in India, a company official aware of the matter said. The reason: The clinical trial protocol of Serum Institute of India, the American company’s local partner, rests on comparing the Indian-made version of the vaccine with the main Novavax candidate.

Unless one of the Western regulators or the World Health Organization (WHO) approves the Novavax vaccine, Serum Institute cannot secure an emergency use authorization in India either, the official cited above said on condition of anonymity.

Last week, Novavax said it has applied for emergency use authorization (EUA) in India, the Philippines and Indonesia through its partner Serum Institute. However, it has delayed filing with the US Food and Drug Administration and the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the third time this year, even though six months have passed since the completion of clinical trials. Novavax had planned to file for EUA in the US and UK by August-end, but now, the timeline has shifted to the fourth quarter of this year.

“This timeline is based on a couple of factors", Novavax chief executive officer Stan Erck said at an investors’ call last week. “First, the completion of validation of analytical methods, and additionally, we have many complex critical activities as part of the finalization of our authorization submission that is being carried out with multiple third parties."

According to The New York Times that viewed Novavax’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, the company has also lost its funding from the US government for developing the vaccine.

The clinical trial protocol in India filed by Serum Institute uses the main Novavax candidate, which is yet to receive approval anywhere in the world, as a comparator to check the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine.

Unless the main Novavax is granted approval, Serum Institute cannot receive approval in India according to its clinical trial protocol.

In filings with the clinical trials registry in India, Serum Institute said that it is conducting phase 2/3, randomized, controlled study in adults over 18 to evaluate the safety of Covovax (Serum’s brand name for the vaccine in India) in comparison with Novavax-SARS-CoV-2 rS with Matrix-M1 adjuvant and placebo; and for comparison of the immunogenicity of Covovax, it will be compared with the control vaccine of Novavax. The study has recruited a total of 1,600 adults.

Serum Institute did not answer an email asking how it filed for Covovax approval when Novavax was yet to be approved anywhere.

Novavax went into trials late last year, raising hopes of adding one more effective covid-19 vaccine to the current pipeline of new platforms such as the mRNA vaccine.

Despite the company’s encouraging phase 3 trial studies that showed its vaccine was 92% efficacious towards the Delta variant, the company has faced delays due to manufacturing inconsistencies. “So, there has to be some negotiation with the US government and does the validation activities meet their standards," Erck said last week.

He said the company’s delivery of doses to the US might officially start only in the first or second quarter of next year.

The company is now hoping that it will use this vaccine as a booster shot or as a combination of flu and covid vaccine.

Serum Institute had planned to manufacture over one billion Novavax doses for the GAVI-backed Covax facility; however, this too depends on approval from the WHO.

In India, where the government is targeting to bring over one billion doses by the end of this year, the Novavax approval is critical.

The Novavax vaccine uses a recombinant protein technology to generate an immune response against the SARS Cov2 virus.

The vaccine artificially creates the spike protein, as seen in coronavirus, and combines this to a bacterium moss with its antigen that evokes an immune response without giving the disease. The manufacturing of the adjuvant is a difficult process to scale up, analysts have said.

