Novavax’s troubles in the West cast a shadow on anticipated India launch

Last week, Novavax said it has applied for emergency use authorization (EUA) in India, the Philippines and Indonesia through its partner Serum Institute. However, it has delayed filing with the US Food and Drug Administration and the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the third time this year, even though six months have passed since the completion of clinical trials. Novavax had planned to file for EUA in the US and UK by August-end, but now, the timeline has shifted to the fourth quarter of this year.