November GST collection up 11% YoY at ₹1.45 lakh crore2 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 04:30 PM IST
- The revenue for the month of November are 11% higher than the GST revenue in the same month last year, which itself was ₹1.31,526 crore
Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for the month of November 2022 stood at ₹1,45,867 crore, according to the data shared by finance ministry on Thursday. The revenue for the month of November are 11% higher than the GST revenue in the same month last year, which itself was ₹1,31,526 crore.