November GST collection up 11% YoY at 1.45 lakh crore

"GST inflows in November 2022 recorded a healthy 11% expansion over November 2021, and printed in line with our expectations. The sequential dip in collections in November 2022 relative to October 2022, reflects the boost from quarter end payments in the latter month, as the inflows in each month pertain to the activity in the previous month. Moreover, while festive spending is assessed to have been high in October 2022, the generation of GST e-way bills had moderated sequentially given a higher number of holidays in that month," said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA.