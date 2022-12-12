November retail inflation eases to 11-month low of 5.88%3 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 12:06 AM IST
CPI inflation comes within upper limit of RBI’s tolerance band for first time since last December in the wake of a flurry of interest rate hikes
Retail inflation eased to an 11-month low of 5.88% in November, coming within the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band for the first time since last December in the wake of a flurry of interest rate hikes.