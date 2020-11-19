November sees improved consumer confidence among Indians: Refinitiv-Ipsos survey

NEW DELHI: Consumer confidence among Indian households recovered in November as people felt surer about their personal finances and jobs, with the festive season encouraging them socialising and spending, according to findings of a survey by Refinitiv-Ipsos, released on Thursday.

Consumer confidence in November rallied 2.6 percentage points, reporting recovery across four sub indices--current conditions, expectations, investments and job--that Refinitiv-Ipsos uses to measure consumer mood. The decade-old monthly national survey gauges consumer attitudes on current and future state of local economies, personal finance issues, savings and consumer propensity to make large investments.

The Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) employment confidence or the jobs sub-index moved up by 1.3 percentage points in November, the PCSI economic expectations sub index reported a 1.6 percentage points uptick, while the current personal financial conditions or the current conditions sub-index increased by 3.7 percentage points.

The reported investment climate--Investment sub-index--improved significantly, moving up 4.0 percentage points. Ipsos polled 500 people aged 16-64 years. The poll was conducted online during 23 October-6 November.

“November shows boost in consumer sentiment across metrics—there is uptick for personal finances, investments in big ticket items and recovery in perception seen for jobs and the economy," Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said in a statement.

Adarkar pointed to a host of factors driving the optimism. "Festival spirit (which is infusing positivity), consumer friendly loans for investment and normalcy returning with businesses and employees returning to work," he said.

Adarkar, however, remained uncertain on a prolonged buoyancy in consumer confidence as India continues to battle a surge in covid-19 cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via