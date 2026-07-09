Novo Nordisk insulin pen price in India: How much will once-weekly Awiqli cost you? Check its variants

Novo Nordisk India on Thursday launched Awiqli (insulin icodec) in the country, making India one of the markets to offer the world's first once-weekly basal insulin for adults living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

The new therapy reduces the number of insulin injections from one every day to one per week, cutting the annual requirement from 365 injections to just 52, reported ANI. According to the company, Awiqli represents a major shift in diabetes care, aiming to transform how insulin therapy fits into patients' daily lives rather than offering only a minor improvement over existing treatments.

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Results from the global ONWARDS-1 clinical programme showed that Awiqli delivered greater reductions in HbA1c levels and improved Time in Range compared with once-daily insulin glargine U100. The study also found that a higher proportion of people with Type 2 diabetes achieved an HbA1c level below 7% without experiencing hypoglycaemia, while the improvement in Time in Range helped provide more consistent blood glucose control throughout the day.

Awiqli insulin price in India As per Reuters, Novo Nordisk India Managing Director Vikrant Shrotriya, while speaking at the product launch in New Delhi, stated a weekly dose of 70 insulin units of Awiqli will cost ₹261 ($2.74). The insulin will reportedly be available in two variants: a 1 ml (700-unit) prefilled pen priced at ₹2,611 and a 3 ml (2,100-unit) pen priced at ₹7,833.

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What did Novo Nordisk India MD say? Shrotriya noted that the cost compares with ₹345–453 for 70 units of currently available once-daily basal insulin products. He added that Awiqli will be introduced in the Indian market next week.

Also Read | Eris Lifesciences builds on insulin strength to break into weight-loss territory

In a statement, Novo Nordisk said that more than 101 million people in India are living with diabetes, while an additional 136 million have prediabetes. The company also highlighted that insulin therapy is typically initiated 7–9 years later than recommended in India, largely because of concerns over injections, anticipated pain, and treatment costs.

According to PTI, Shrotriya said that “It is a modern therapy, and we (India) are the seventh country to launch (the injection).”

Highlighting the benefits of the once-weekly insulin, he explained that conventional insulin therapies require people with diabetes to take injections every day, which often discourages them from starting treatment because "they think that they have to take every day and they have to take lifelong".

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He mentioned the once-weekly dosing of Awiqli helps address this concern, adding that it "reduces one of the barriers by which people actually deny insulin".

Shrotriya stated India has around 6 million people on insulin therapy, and Novo Nordisk believes that number to grow to 9 million in the coming years, noting that the increase is likely to support the company's business growth.

As per the market research firm IMARC, the Indian insulin market is expected to expand from $660.5 million in 2025 to $916.4 million by 2034, fuelled by a growing prevalence of diabetes associated with sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and genetic risk factors.

Novo Nordisk said Awiqli, the brand name for insulin icodec, was approved in the United States earlier this year and has since secured regulatory clearance in the European Union and several other countries. With its launch, India becomes the seventh country to introduce the once-weekly basal insulin.

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In India, Awiqli is set to compete with established basal insulin brands, including Sanofi's Lantus, as well as more affordable insulin glargine products offered by domestic pharmaceutical companies such as Biocon, Eris Lifesciences, and Lupin. Beyond diabetes care, Novo Nordisk is also vying for a share of India's fast-growing obesity treatment market, where it faces rivals such as Eli Lilly and an increasing number of Indian generic drug manufacturers.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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