Now, 24 states integrated to 'one nation, one ration card' scheme

Three more states, including Manipur, Nagaland and Uttarakhand, along with the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir have have been integrated with the 'one nation, one ration card' scheme, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted. With this, now a total of 24 States/UTs are connected under 'one nation, one ration card' with effect from 1st August 2020.

These 24 States/UTs are namely Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Taking to Twitter, BJP chief JP Nadda congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Food & Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan for the move.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Ram Vilas Paswan Ji as three more states, Manipur, Nagaland and Uttrakhand and Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir also joined the 'One Nation One Ration Card'. This ensures food security to 65 Crore people in 24 States with the aim to cover the whole nation by 31st March 2021," he tweeted.

'One nation, one ration card' scheme to strt across India by 31 March. Here is all you need to know about the scheme:

1) With this, about 65 crore beneficiaries, comprising 80 per cent of the total beneficiaries, covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) can now get their subsidised ration from anywhere in these 24 states and union territories.

2) The remaining states/UTs are targeted to be integrated in national portability by March 2021.

3) When all the states are integrated under 'one nation, one ration card' scheme, 81 crore NFSA beneficiaries can avail benefit, Ram Pilas Paswan said.

4) Under the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' initiative, eligible beneficiaries would be able to avail their entitled foodgrains under NFSA from any fair price shop in the country using the same ration card.

