NEW DELHI: As part of India’s push for clean drinking water supply for all, 42.2% rural households have been provided with tap water connections since the launch of marquee Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in 2019.

“Now, out of total 19.23 crore rural households, more than 8.11 crore (42.2%) rural families of the country have assured potable tap water supply in their homes," the ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement.

While the Rs3.6 trillion JJM scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024, several states have presented their commitment to provide tap water connections to all rural households before 2024. However, the progress in Jharkhand that plans to provide all households with a functional house tap connection by 2023-24 has been slow according to Jal Shakti ministry.

“Jharkhand State is planning 100% FHTCs to all households by 2023-24. Out of 59.24 lakh rural households in the State,8.60 lakh (14.5%) households tap water connections," the statement said and added, “However, in comparison to national average of 23% increase in providing tap water supply in rural households, the progress made in Jharkhand is very slow."

Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been tasked with providing tap water connections to all rural households under the JJM by 2024, drawing comparisons with the Ujjwala scheme.

“In 2020-21, Rs572.24 crore central grant was allocated to the State but it could draw only Rs143.06 Crore and surrendered ₹429.18 crore meant for tap water supply in rural areas due to slow pace of implementation. To assist the State to provide tap water supply to every household by 2024, Union Minister, Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has increased the Central allocation four-folds to ₹2,479.88 Crore. With this enhanced Central allocation, and matching State’s share of ₹2,617.81 Crore, Jharkhand has an assured availability of ₹5,235.62 Crore under Jal Jeevan Mission for water supply works in 2021-22. However, the State is yet to draw the first tranche of Central allocation due to poor physical and financial progress," the statement added.

In July 2019, the Union government had formed a new ministry, Jal Shakti, to address all water issues in the country. The ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

“Total budget for Jal Jeevan Mission in 2021-22 is Rs50,011 Crore. With states own resources and ₹26,940 Crore as 15th Finance Commission tied grant for water and sanitation to RLBs/ PRIs, this year, more than Rs1 lakh Crore are being invested in rural drinking water supply sector," the statement said.

The issue of water supply got prominence in the union budget presented in February again, wherein an outlay of Rs2.87 trillion was announced for the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission Urban. The aim is to supply water to 4,378 urban local bodies with 2.68 crore tap connections.

