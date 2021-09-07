Now, 42.2% Indian rural households have tap water connection

“In 2020-21, Rs572.24 crore central grant was allocated to the State but it could draw only Rs143.06 Crore and surrendered ₹429.18 crore meant for tap water supply in rural areas due to slow pace of implementation. To assist the State to provide tap water supply to every household by 2024, Union Minister, Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has increased the Central allocation four-folds to ₹2,479.88 Crore. With this enhanced Central allocation, and matching State’s share of ₹2,617.81 Crore, Jharkhand has an assured availability of ₹5,235.62 Crore under Jal Jeevan Mission for water supply works in 2021-22. However, the State is yet to draw the first tranche of Central allocation due to poor physical and financial progress," the statement added.