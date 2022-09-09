Now, a simple blood test to detect ovarian cancer: Here's what new research says

What are the symptoms of ovarian cancer?

Ovarian cancer is most commonly found in people of middle-age or older and as per the Wilmot study, the mean age of participants was 56. It is important to note that ovarian cancer symptoms can be vague, and can include common symptoms such as gas and bloating. However, there are some that should not be ignored, Moore said, pelvic pain or pressure, feeling full quickly after eating, vaginal discharge or abnormal bleeding, urgency to urinate frequently, fatigue, upset stomach, pain during sex, constipation, or menstrual changes. As ovarian cancer is most often diagnosed in later stages, it's important to act swiftly if symptoms persist or a growth is detected.