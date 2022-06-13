Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) manages or regulates the National Pension Scheme (NPS), a government-backed pension scheme. Some key takeaways of NPS are that it is a low-cost investment product with excellent market-based returns, that it provides tax benefits to individuals, employees, and employers, that your investment is operated by well-known Pension Funds, and that any individual citizen of India, both resident and non-resident, between the age limit of 18 and 65 can open an NPS account. The National Pension System Trust (NPST) has introduced a WhatsApp service for NPS subscribers to submit NPS-related queries. Through a Tweet, NPS Trust has revealed that “Dear Subscribers, NPS Trust is on WhatsApp now to address your queries on NPS!! Connect with us @ 918588852130."

All NPS subscribers can contribute to Tier I & Tier II accounts and related NPS account-related services such as contribution, eNPS services, changes in scheme preference, withdrawal, exit, modifying investment pattern, and much more. One can now use the WhatsApp service from the comfort of his or her home to address all NPS-related queries.

How to use NPS WhatsApp number to address queries?

1. Open your WhatsApp account and send a ‘Hi’ message on the above given NPS WhatsApp mobile number.

2. Now select your queries from the options related to the contribution, eNPS, changing investment pattern, exit and withdrawal.

3. If your query does not match with the list, you can select ‘Need more help’ option and you will get a reply from NPS Trust saying “Please mail your queries to grievances@npstrust.org.in / contact us at 011-47207700 for us to assist you with a response to your query!."

For more assistance, you can call 022-2499 3499, the eNPS NSDL helpline number, or write to Protean eGov Technologies Limited, 1st Floor, Times Tower, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013. If you are an NPS subscriber, you can contact the toll-free number 1800 222 080, and if you are a subscriber of APS, you can call 1800 889 1030 from your registered mobile number, where PRAN is required to submit your query.