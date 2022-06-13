Now address your queries on NPS through WhatsApp: Here’s how

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) manages or regulates the National Pension Scheme (NPS), a government-backed pension scheme. Some key takeaways of NPS are that it is a low-cost investment product with excellent market-based returns, that it provides tax benefits to individuals, employees, and employers, that your investment is operated by well-known Pension Funds, and that any individual citizen of India, both resident and non-resident, between the age limit of 18 and 65 can open an NPS account. The National Pension System Trust (NPST) has introduced a WhatsApp service for NPS subscribers to submit NPS-related queries. Through a Tweet, NPS Trust has revealed that “Dear Subscribers, NPS Trust is on WhatsApp now to address your queries on NPS!! Connect with us @ 918588852130."

