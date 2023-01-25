The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has amended its Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) rules on facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.

The watchdog said on Wednesday that the amendment will allow the passenger, who is downgraded involuntarily and is carried in a class lower than that for which the ticket is purchased, to be reimbursed by the airline.

In December 2022, the DGCA had proposed that airlines should have to refund the full value of such tickets, including taxes, and also that affected passenger will be flown free of cost in the next available class.

However, those proposals have been modified now in line with international practices, a DGCA official said.

- According to the aviation regulator's new norms, airlines will have to reimburse 75% of the ticket costs, including taxes, to those passengers whose domestic flight tickets have been downgraded.

- In case of international tickets downgrade, the reimbursement amount will differ from 30-75% of the ticket costs. This will include taxes, depending on the distance (1,500 kilometres or less) covered by the particular flight.

Inclusive of taxes, the amount will be 50% if the flight covers a distance between 1,500 and 3,500 kilometres, according to the DGCA.

The reimbursement amount will be 75% of the cost of ticket, including taxes, for flights covering a distance of over 3,500 kilometres.

- These norms will be effective from 15 February, a senior DGCA official has said.

- The aviation regulator has decided to amend the norms against the backdrop of complaints from air travellers about their tickets booked for a particular class being downgraded by airlines.

- These changes have been done to strengthen the rights of air travellers affected by downgrading of their tickets, the watchdog has said.