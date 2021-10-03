New Delhi: The Union government on Sunday formally rolled out a nation-wide survey to map employment generation in unorganized sector and establishments deploying less than 10 workers.

The labour bureau, data and statistics wings of the Union labour ministry, will conduct the survey by collecting samples from all the states and present quarterly reports. This will be second quarterly employment survey being conducted by the labour ministry.

While the first survey tapped formal sector establishments employing 10 or more employees and has already made the FY22 first quarter results public, the present survey called Area Frame Establishment Survey (AFES) results will be out by December.

Union labour and employment minister Bhupender Yadav said the Union government is in favour of evidence-based policy-making and data from both formal and informal sectors will be helpful.

“The Union Minister flagging off the field work of the Area Frame Establishment Survey (AFES) at Shram Bureau Bhawan, Chandigarh today (3 October) on the occasion of 101st Foundation Day of Labour Bureau. During the event, he mentioned that data on all aspects of labour is crucial and scientifically collected data is (the) bedrock for any evidence-based policy making," the labour ministry said in statement after an event in Chandigarh.

“With the increasing importance of data in the time to come, coupled with the fact that India is a labour abundant nation, a dedicated organization for labour and price statistics like the Labour Bureau merits strengthening and full support," the minister said.

The Area Frame Establishment Survey and Quarterly Employment Survey will run in parallel till the beginning of 2022-23 financial and from the first quarter of FY23 both the surveys are likely to be merged to present one report where job creation numbers in both formal and informal sector will be presented together.

“A holistic view on jobs sector and employment generation will be beneficial in policy making, and in having a clear picture of the labour market. Both the quarterly surveys put together will collect data from around 150,000 small, medium, large and very large establishments" said a second government official.

“Like the previous survey, the informal sector survey has also been designed by veteran labour economists and statistician S.P. Mukherjee," he said.

Led by technology-related jobs, employment in nine key sectors including manufacturing, information technology (IT) and financial services have grown at an average annual pace of 3.42% since 2014, the labour ministry said last week based on the results of a quarterly government survey that was revived after nearly four years.

The estimates following a survey of 10,900 establishments showed that these sectors, including manufacturing, technology, financial services and trade, employed 30.8 million people as of 30 June, up 29% from 23.7 million as of March 2014, when the survey was last conducted.

On Sunday, the minister also held discussions with Haryana labour minister Anoop Dhanak, and labour secretaries and officials from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh on the progress of registration in unorganized sector database. More than 25 million informal sector workers have registered in the database since 26 August when the kit was established.

