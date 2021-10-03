Now an official jobs survey to map employment generation in informal sector

“The Union Minister flagging off the field work of the Area Frame Establishment Survey (AFES) at Shram Bureau Bhawan, Chandigarh today (3 October) on the occasion of 101st Foundation Day of Labour Bureau. During the event, he mentioned that data on all aspects of labour is crucial and scientifically collected data is (the) bedrock for any evidence-based policy making," the labour ministry said in statement after an event in Chandigarh.