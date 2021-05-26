Kolkata: West Bengal has declared black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Act amid reports of an increased incidence of fungal infection in the state.

Citing an order issued by the health department, the official said that it has been made mandatory for a doctor to notify the authority on diagnosing a case of a confirmed or suspected mucormycosis.

The case notification will include sharing of all related information including the patient's personal details, history, examination and investigation findings and also outcome data in case of death, the order said.

The health department has also issued a format for case notification

West Bengal is the tenth state that declared the fungal infection an epidemic.

According to a report in PTI, the state has recorded two deaths due to black fungus so far and 10 people were under treatment for the disease in the state till Monday.

Signs of black fungus or mucormycosis

Pain and redness around eyes or nose, fever, headache, coughing and shortness of breath along with vomiting blood and 'altered mental status' - general changes in brain function like confusion, amnesia, loss of alertness and disorientation.

What is mucormycosis of black fungus

Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is a fungal infection caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits. It is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment. It spreads through the nose and affects other parts of the body such as the eyes.

As of now, Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal drug is being used for the treatment of the black fungus disease.





