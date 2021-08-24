Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Now, book Covid vaccine slots via WhatsApp. Here is how

Now, book Covid vaccine slots via WhatsApp. Here is how

Book Covid vaccine slots via WhatsApp: Send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

Will Cathcart. Chief Executive Officer, Whatsapp Inc on Twitter said that today we are partnering with the Ministry of Health and MyGovIndia to enable people to make their vaccine appointments via WhatsApp

The process of booking a slot for the Covid vaccination can also be done via WhatsApp. Will Cathcart. Chief Executive Officer, Whatsapp Inc on Twitter said that today we are partnering with the Ministry of Health and @mygovindia to enable people to make their vaccine appointments via WhatsApp.

How to book slots via WhatsApp

  • Send ‘Book Slot’ to @MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on @WhatsApp
  • Verify OTP
  • Follow the steps to book your shots

In a tweet, CEO of MyGov Abhishek Singh said, “Now book vaccination slot by simply sending ‘Book Slot’ to @MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on @WhatsApp, verify OTP & follow the steps."

In a tweet, CEO of MyGov Abhishek Singh said, “Now book vaccination slot by simply sending ‘Book Slot’ to @MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on @WhatsApp, verify OTP & follow the steps."

 

 

If you’ve already been vaccinated, you can also download your vaccine certificate on the same helpline. According to Will Cathcart, over 3 million people have downloaded their vaccination certificates through WhatsApp.

How to get a Covid vaccination certificate via WhatsApp:

Save the contact number: +91 9013151515

Type and send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp

Enter OTP

Download the certificate

The COVID-19 vaccine slots can also be booked from Co-WIN Portal or Arogya Setu/Umang Mobile Application. Even the Slots can be booked via the Paytm app. Apart from booking, there is a facility of on-site registration also for the same.

Over 58.82 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. As of day-220 of the vaccination drive (August 23), 39,62,091 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 16,48,025 received the second dose, according to a provisional report till 7 pm.

