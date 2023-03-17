Now book 'unreserved' train ticket! Check out Indian railways new app

Now book 'unreserved' train ticket! Check out Indian railways new app2 min read . 01:27 PM IST
- The Indian Railways has developed this new app for all trains. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store
Good news for railway passengers, now they would be able to book unreserved train tickets through their phones.
According to the southern railway, a new app, called UTS mobile app, has been launched for hassle-free booking of unreserved, platform, and season tickets for all trains.
The Indian Railways has developed this new app for all trains. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.
After downloading the app, register your details. Log in to the app and recharge the R-wallet. After that, book a ticket and travel hassle-free.
How to recharge R-wallet on UTS App:
Step 1: Clock on the R-wallet icon on the UTS app
Step 2: Click on the recharge wallet
Step 3: Enter the amount you want to recharge
Step 4: Make payment using UPI, net banking, credit card, or debit card
Step 5: Complete the process and money gets added to your R-wallet.
The users of the UTS app will get a 3% bonus on the R-wallet charge.
Here's how you can book train tickets and make payments (normal booking)
Step 1: Select the option paperless or paper
Step 2: Select "Depart from" station and "Going to" station
Step 3: Click on "Next" and then click "Get fare"
Step 4: Click "book ticket". Pay fare using various options such as R-wallet/UPI/net banking/card
Step 5: Tickets can be seen by clicking "show ticket" option in the UTS app. In the case of a paper ticket, they can be printed at the source or general booking counter with the help of the booking id received in a notification in the UTS app.
Separately, a parliamentary standing committee has recommended the resumption of the fare concession offered to senior citizens by the railways before Covid pandemic.
The Indian Railways used to offer a 40% discount in fares to males aged 60 years or above and for females, a 50% discount was given if the minimum age was 58 years.
These concessions were granted in fares of all classes of Mail/Express/Rajdhani/ Shatabdi/Duranto group of trains but were withdrawn on March 20, 2020.
The Standing Committee on Railways headed by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh made the recommendation in its report on the demand for grants which was tabled in both Houses of Parliament this week. The Railways, however, said that it had no immediate plans to resume the concession. It maintained that already giving 50-55% concession was being to all passengers.
The Standing Committee on Railways headed by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh made the recommendation in its report on the demand for grants which was tabled in both Houses of Parliament this week. The Railways, however, said that it had no immediate plans to resume the concession. It maintained that already giving 50-55% concession was being to all passengers.